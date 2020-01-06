Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala takes over the charge of roti-making — watch video

Bollywood Life Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala takes over the charge of roti-making in the house
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan confirmed that he is never going to quit Bigg Boss . Watch the entire video to know what he has to say about hosting the controversial show.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:21Published

Anup Jalota Wants To Enter Bigg Boss House With Katrina Kaif REPLACING Salman Khan | Exclusive [Video]Anup Jalota Wants To Enter Bigg Boss House With Katrina Kaif REPLACING Salman Khan | Exclusive

Watch Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Anup Jalota Wants To Replace SALMAN KHAN In Bigg Boss 13 Also Revealed About His Entry With Katrina Kaif In Bigg Boss 13. Watch Video Now To Know More.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's video of mocking Salman Khan's dish washing episode is making the rounds

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has been quite vocal about her opinions on the reality show, especially post her eviction. Himanshi is out and loud...
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Contestants excited to finally meet their families soon

Distance makes the heart grow fonder and the contestants in the Bigg Boss House have been away from home for so long now. With the show coming to an end soon,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee News

Tweets about this

0116_yash

Yash~SIDHEART❤ RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, believes Asim Riaz is 'losing the plot' because of Rashami Desai… 5 minutes ago

Awazshab1

#BIGGBOSS13 🇮🇳 WINNER 🌏 #EXCLUSIVE: #ShefaliJariwala's husband #ParagTyagi breaks the silence on the current scenario of #BiggBoss13 Read o… https://t.co/2z7ndCfJGx 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.