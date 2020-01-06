Global  

BJP, Left supporters face off in Kolkata during rallies over JNU violence; police baton charge protesters

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Police baton-charged supporters of the Left and the BJP as the two sides engaged in a face off in the city's Jadavpur area on Monday during rallies over the violence that rocked the JNU campus in Delhi, officials said. Students of the Jadavpur University, activists of the SFI and members of other Left outfits took out a rally protesting against the violence at JNU campus.
