Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bhim Army chief, arrested in Daryaganj violence case, moves court seeking medical treatment

Indian Express Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Bharat Bandh: Violent clashes erupted in West Bengal's Malda, buses & police vehicle torched

Bharat Bandh: Violent clashes erupted in West Bengal's Malda, buses & police vehicle torched 04:27

 BHARAT BANDH: VIOLENT CLASHES IN MALDA, JNUSU PRESIDENT AISHE GHOSH FILES FRESH POLICE COMPLAINT, DELHI COURT DIRECTS URGENT MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR BHIM ARMY CHIEF, SENSATIONAL TWIST IN MUZAFFARPUR SHELTER CASE, IRAN CLAIMS 80 'AMERICAN TERRORISTS' KILLED IN STRIKE, IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SPEAKS AFTER...

Recent related news from verified sources

Give medical treatment to Azad: court to jail authorities

A Delhi court on Wednesday asked Tihar jail authorities to provide medical treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection w
Hindu Also reported by •Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express A Delhi court directed Tihar jail authorities on Thursday to provide proper treatment for polycythemia at AIIMS to… https://t.co/0uutJIv2pQ 4 minutes ago

JeenalJain9

Vivacious lady RT @NH_India: #Delhi court directed the #Tiharjail authorities on Wednesday to provide urgent medial treatment to #BhimArmy chief #Chandras… 5 hours ago

d33p_crj

D33p crj RT @visvak: Chandrashekar Azad is a political prisoner who has been arrested by @DelhiPolice for exercising his democratic right to protest… 8 hours ago

ASMdYahyaBashi1

AS Md Yahya Bashir RT @MdFujailAhmed: I express my heartfelt thanks to d hon'ble judges of #Delhi court who directed d #Tiharjail authorities today to provide… 21 hours ago

AliIsaf

Isaf ali *Seelampur Anti CAA PROTEST:* Laathicharge, Tear Gas, Detentions and 7 arrested by Delhi Police *Jama Masjid Anti… https://t.co/Xar4XbmXvz 23 hours ago

MdFujailAhmed

Md. Fujail Ahmed I express my heartfelt thanks to d hon'ble judges of #Delhi court who directed d #Tiharjail authorities today to pr… https://t.co/hbPAZwxbLh 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.