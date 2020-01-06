Global  

US deploys additional troops to base in Kenya after attack

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Nairobi (Kenya), Jan 07 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States deployed additional troops to augment the defenses of its base in Kenya recently attacked by a local terrorist group, US Africa Command said in a statement on Monday.
News video: Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya 07:39

 Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

US Deploys Additional Troops to Base in Kenya After Attack - Statement


Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya

Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in KenyaThe attack presents another crisis for Washington just as the Pentagon grapples with a rapidly escalating standoff with Iran following a drone strike in Baghdad...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •NewsyHaaretzNew Zealand HeraldNewsdaySifyReutersallAfrica.com

