Trump could still negotiate nuclear deal with Iran: White House
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Washington [US], Jan 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is confident that he could still renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, despite the killing of Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said on Monday.
Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...
The Pentagon says the U.S. has no plans to pull troops out of Iraq and is putting soldiers at home on alert to deploy. The U.S. is bracing for Iran's next move as it ends 3 days of mourning for one of..