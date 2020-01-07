Global  

Trump could still negotiate nuclear deal with Iran: White House

Sify Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Washington [US], Jan 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is confident that he could still renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, despite the killing of Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said on Monday.
Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

 Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal. Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

