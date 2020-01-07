PM Narendra Modi speaks with Donald Trump, says India-US relations built on trust, grown from strength to strength
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Speaking with Trump to convey New Year greetings, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2019. He also expressed his desire to continue to work with Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.
