PM Narendra Modi speaks with Donald Trump, says India-US relations built on trust, grown from strength to strength

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Speaking with Trump to convey New Year greetings, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2019. He also expressed his desire to continue to work with Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. 
News video: Trump Threatens Iran

Trump Threatens Iran 00:32

 President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. After the strike, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn the deaths of Soleimani and an...

President Donald Trump’s Iran Hypocrisy [Video]President Donald Trump’s Iran Hypocrisy

President Donald Trump has exacerbated the tensions between the U.S. and Iran — despite criticizing past administrations about relations between the two countries.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran [Video]Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think rising tensions with Iran will spiral into a war, though he had earlier threatened retaliation against the country, after the attack on a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published


Ties between India, US have grown from strength to strength: PM Modi tells Trump on phone

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Ties between India and the United States have grown from strength to strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump...
Sify

PM Modi dials Trump: India-US relations have grown from strength to strength


Indian Express

