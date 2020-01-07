Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU violence: Mumbai Police evicts protesters from Gateway of India to Azad maidan

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
According to the police, the protesters were evicted from the Gateway of India as roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar was facing problems. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India welcomes New Year 2020 with great joy and fervor [Video]India welcomes New Year 2020 with great joy and fervor

India welcomed New Year 2020 with great joy and fervour. A large crowd gathered at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Fireworks lit up the sky over the Gateway of India. People were also spotted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published

India citizenship law protesters angry over police brutality [Video]India citizenship law protesters angry over police brutality

Accusations of police brutality in India, as protests show no signs of letting up.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU violence LIVE updates: No arrests in case yet; Mumbai Police evicts protesters from Gateway


Indian Express

JNU violence: Police evict protesters from Gateway of India in Mumbai

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured in the attacked by "goons wearing masks."
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.