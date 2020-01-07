Global  

JNU violence: Protesters shifted from Mumbai's Gateway to Azad Maidan

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
People protesting against the JNU violence were evicted from Gateway of India here on Tuesday morning as roads were getting blocked and tourists and common people were facing problems, a police official said. Police had appealed to the protesters to shift but they didn't listen, so they were "relocated" to Azad Maidan, the official said.
