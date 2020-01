Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Ties between India and the United States have grown from strength to strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump during a telephonic conversation and expressed his desire to continue to work with the US President for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said on Tuesday.