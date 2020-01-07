Global  

Pak National Assembly passes bill to meet FATF requirement

Sify Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Islamabad, Jan 7 (IANS) The Pakistan National Assembly (NA) has passed a crucial bill - for exchange of information and criminals with countries - to meet a requirement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
