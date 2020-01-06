Global  

Forbes India list: Prashant Kishor and Kanhaiya among ‘20 people to watch in 2020s’

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Poll strategist and JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor and former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar from Bihar have been included in the Forbes India’s prestigious list of ‘20 people to watch in the 2020s’.
‘Modi govt itself said that NPR is the first step for NRC’: Prashant Kishor [Video]‘Modi govt itself said that NPR is the first step for NRC’: Prashant Kishor

JDU Vice-President and political strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the Modi government has itself on numerous occasions said that the NPR is the first step towards NRC.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published

Delhi Elections: Prashant Kishor takes a swipe at BJP minister Hardeep Puri [Video]Delhi Elections: Prashant Kishor takes a swipe at BJP minister Hardeep Puri

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri refused to recognise poll strategist Prashant Kishor who is being roped in by AAP for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Hardeep Puri..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:02Published


