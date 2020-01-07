Global  

Delhi assembly elections 2020: AAP will win 59 seats, predicts IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Results of the pre-poll survey conducted in the first week of January released on Monday indicate that AAP led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would repeat its 2015 Assembly election performance and win a lion's share of the votes polled, if elections are to be held in the first week of January. The sample size of the survey is 13,076.
