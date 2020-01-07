Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU violence: Mumbai cops move protesters from Gateway

Sify Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday evicted those protesting here at the Gateway of India against violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, and relocated them to Azad Maidan citing inconvenience to tourists and locals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU violence: Protesters in Mumbai moved from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan [Video]JNU violence: Protesters in Mumbai moved from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan

Mumbai police have shifted protesters from Gateway of India and relocated them to Azad Maidan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published

Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News [Video]Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News

EC announces Delhi Assembly Election dates, Amit Shah calls Mohalla clinics a sham, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani syas campuses shouldn't be turned into..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RediffNews

rediff JNU violence: Mumbai cops move protesters from Gateway https://t.co/g2oKLgM2Wm #GatewayOfIndia #OccupyGateway… https://t.co/IEEVfJV27Z 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.