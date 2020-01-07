Global  

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others named in FIR for attacking university guards, vandalising server room

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others have been named in an FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with attacking university guards and vandalising the server room on January 4, 2020. The incident in which Aishe Ghosh and others have been named took place a day before several masked people barged into JNU and attacked students as well as faculty members.
News video: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh narrates her ordeal

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh narrates her ordeal 05:39

 JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh narrates her ordeal

No compromise over removal of VC: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the January 5 attack on students inside the university campus was a "traumatic" experience,...
Clear conspiracy: Kapil Sibal on JNU violence

A day after the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, Congress leader Kapil Sibal termed it as "clear conspiracy" and said that action needs to...
