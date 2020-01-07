JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others named in FIR for attacking university guards, vandalising server room
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others have been named in an FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with attacking university guards and vandalising the server room on January 4, 2020. The incident in which Aishe Ghosh and others have been named took place a day before several masked people barged into JNU and attacked students as well as faculty members.
