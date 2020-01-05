Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

JNU violence: FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others for vandalism, attacks on security personnel

DNA Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured in the attacked by "goons wearing masks."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News

JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News 03:26

 No arrests yet in JNU violence case, Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, Outrage over Free Kashmir poster at pro-JNU protest in Mumbai, Mumbai protesters relocated to Azad Maidan, Modi dials Trump in New Year, Rouhani warns Trump to never threaten Iranians...

Recent related videos from verified sources

After Sunday's violence, Left and right trade charges in JNU [Video]After Sunday's violence, Left and right trade charges in JNU

After a violent attack on her that left Aishe Ghosh severly injured, the JNUSU president adressed media and accused RSS, ABVP and JNU admin for the violence on Sunday

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 05:16Published

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh narrates her ordeal [Video]JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh narrates her ordeal

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh narrates her ordeal

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 05:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU violence: Hindu group claims responsibility of attacks, police take cognizance

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among those injured in the attacked by "goons wearing masks."
DNA

FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others for attacking security guards

Complaint says the students allegedly entered Communication and Information Services office by ‘breaking’ a glass door and damaged fibre optic cables,...
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rajukumar4t

Raju kumar RT @OpIndia_com: JNU violence: FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for vandalising server room https://t.co/ZbeoCah… 3 seconds ago

junaidjfm

junaid RT @Nehr_who: Yesterday Eveyone was angry and wanted Delhi Police to take action & arrest people for JNU violence So Delhi Police filed an… 4 seconds ago

NewsBytesApp

NewsBytes FIR against JNUSU President, but attackers of Sunday's violence 'unidentified' https://t.co/yX5NXR9b5Q 1 minute ago

scheruwattathe

scheruwattathe JNU violence: Cops file FIR against JNUSU president, 19 others https://t.co/BJcZgqvrEH 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.