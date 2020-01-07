Global  

Shiv Sena`s Sanjay Raut defends `Free Kashmir` poster at Gateway, says `protester wanted end of restrictions, internet ban`

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020
The Shiv Sena leader defended the 'Free Kashmir' poster being raised during a protest at Gateway of India saying, it is against the restriction and internet ban in Kashmir.
News video: Free Kashmir poster row: Sanjay Raut says it means Freedom from restrictions |OneIndia News

Free Kashmir poster row: Sanjay Raut says it means Freedom from restrictions |OneIndia News 01:30

 SANJAY RAUT SPEAKS UP ON FREE KASHMIR POSTERS SAYS ANY TALK OF KASHMIR'S FREEDOM WON'T BE TOLERATED BUT THE FREE KASHMIR POSTERS ARE ABOUT INTERNET BAN IN VALLEY, AGAINST RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED.

