Local terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in south Kashmir

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The terrorist been identified as Shahid, a resident of Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, the police said. He was asked to surrender by the security forces but he chose to engage them in a gunbattle and was killed after a brief exchange of fire with security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir.
