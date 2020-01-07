Global  

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut defends 'Free Kashmir' poster at Gateway, says 'protester wanted end of restrictions, internet ban'

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Shiv Sena leader defended the 'Free Kashmir' poster being raised during a protest at Gateway of India saying, it is against the restriction and internet ban in Kashmir.
