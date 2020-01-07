Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Supreme Court: 'Mallya can't use pendency plea to solve other cases'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court Monday said fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him by lenders in other countries. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order after the Centre told the court that Mallya used...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge: Walmart Should Have Been Paying Its Drivers For Breaks All Along [Video]Judge: Walmart Should Have Been Paying Its Drivers For Breaks All Along

Walmart truck drivers should have been paid for their rest breaks, and now the company is going to have to pay up. According to Business Insider, the drivers are the latest to win in federal court for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Could Paul Petersen get a plea deal in adoption fraud case? [Video]Could Paul Petersen get a plea deal in adoption fraud case?

Could Paul Petersen get a plea deal in adoption fraud case? ABC15 takes a look at the latest developments.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him, says Supreme Court

Vijay Mallya had approached the apex court on June 27 seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.
Hindu

Mallya can't use pendency to stall UK insolvency case: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said Vijay Mallya cannot use the pendency of his petition in the top court offering to settle his dues, to stall insolvency...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.