Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU violence: No accused identified, no names in FIR, no arrests

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Delhi Police Crime Branch has begun a probe into Sunday's violence in JNU after the Union Home Ministry on Monday asked for a detailed report from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Crime Branch has formed nine teams to ascertain the perpetrators of the attack.

According to sources in the Delhi police, the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News

JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News 03:26

 No arrests yet in JNU violence case, Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, Outrage over Free Kashmir poster at pro-JNU protest in Mumbai, Mumbai protesters relocated to Azad Maidan, Modi dials Trump in New Year, Rouhani warns Trump to never threaten Iranians...

Recent related videos from verified sources

No injustice: Maharashtra minister on FIR over protests against JNU violence [Video]No injustice: Maharashtra minister on FIR over protests against JNU violence

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad spoke on FIR against students. "No injustice will be done to students who were silently protesting," Awhad said. FIR was registered against students..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:18Published

JNU Violence: JNU President Aishe Ghosh accused of vandalising server room | OneIndia News [Video]JNU Violence: JNU President Aishe Ghosh accused of vandalising server room | OneIndia News

AS THE ALLEGATIONS FLY THICK AND FAST OVER THE JNU VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE ON THE 5th JAN EVENING, WITH MASKED MOB ATTACKING THE TEACHERS AND STUDENTS. NOW TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR THE JNUSU PRESIDENT AISHE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Police on JNU violence: FIR registered, CCTV footages to be part of probe

*New Delhi:* Delhi police has registered an FIR at Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station in connection with the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru...
Mid-Day

Will soon register FIR: Police on JNU violence

We have received multiple complaints in connection with yesterdays violence in JNU. We will soon register a First Information Report, said the Delhi police.n
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.