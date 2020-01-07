💥PRADEEP ROSHAN💥హృతిక్ వీరాభిమాని RT @bollywood_life: Joaquin Phoenix couldn't stop staring at girlfriend Rooney Mara during the Golden Globes award function #GoldenGlobeA… 43 minutes ago BollywoodLife Joaquin Phoenix couldn't stop staring at girlfriend Rooney Mara during the Golden Globes award function… https://t.co/RXiZg9DfsM 46 minutes ago Sarah RT @sarah_in_ny: I couldn't help but notice, Joaquin Phoenix telling the rich to stop taking private jets exuded a very me after my 5th Whi… 59 minutes ago цариця RT @djarinshelmet: stop acting like adam driver was a better actor than joaquin phoenix like PLEASE joaquin phoenix could do marriage story… 18 hours ago al | ceo of din djarin’s helmet stop acting like adam driver was a better actor than joaquin phoenix like PLEASE joaquin phoenix could do marriage… https://t.co/De80r7mCV8 18 hours ago Sarah I couldn't help but notice, Joaquin Phoenix telling the rich to stop taking private jets exuded a very me after my… https://t.co/176Co3u0Hm 1 day ago Sarah I couldn't help but notice, Joaquin Phoenix telling the rich to stop taking private jets exuded a very me after my… https://t.co/jbXYZgzAtt 1 day ago 𝔰𝔬𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 𝔳𝔦𝔠𝔱𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔞✨💗🌌 why does everyone have to assume Joaquin Phoenix was drunk? stfu!!!! the guy obviously has anxiety and huge social… https://t.co/wt7MrZIepW 1 day ago