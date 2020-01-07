Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU hotbed of anti-national activities, our workers attacked them, claims Hindu Raksha Dal

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The fringe Hindu outfit released a video of its leader, claiming responsibility for the January 5 attack on JNU campus, that left at least students and professors injured.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News

Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News 02:06

 Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility for the JNU violence and its leader Pinky Chaudhary has warned of further attacks at Universitites that promote anti-India ideology. The Delhi Police is investigating Chaudhary's claims.

Recent related news from verified sources

Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU attack

The video, which was posted on social media on Monday and has gone viral since, shows a man identifying himself as Pinki Chaudhary saying that those who resort...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joezener

Johannes Remedios RT @ANI: Pinky Chaudhary,Hindu Raksha Dal: JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility… 1 minute ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: #JNUViolence Pinky Chaudhary, Hindu Raksha Dal: JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We… 2 minutes ago

KumarSanjay_7

Sanjay Kumar RT @OpIndia_com: Fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for violence at JNU, says the university is hotbed of anti-national ac… 3 minutes ago

_Roman__Empire_

Ellie Edwards 👼 RT @indiatvnews: Hindu Raksha Dal takes full responsibility for JNU attack, says 'it's a hotbed of anti-national activities' https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.