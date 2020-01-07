Global  

Hizbul terrorist killed by security forces in J&K's Awantipora

DNA Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed by the security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area on Tuesday. The police have recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.
kunalmh

🥳 RT @AdityaRajKaul: First photograph of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Zahid who was killed in an early morning encounter with security for… 20 seconds ago

Tandav__

Rudra RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: One Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Zahid Hassan Gadhanji of Anantnag has been killed in an encounter with securi… 3 minutes ago

SettyKmk

kmkSetty RT @JKviews: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, identified as Zahid Hassan Gadhanji of #Anantnag, has been killed in an encounter with security… 7 minutes ago

JKviews

JK Views A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, identified as Zahid Hassan Gadhanji of #Anantnag, has been killed in an encounter wi… https://t.co/UqvrPfh5TY 8 minutes ago

