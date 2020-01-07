Global  

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun and Tabu promote the music of their upcoming Telugu biggie at South India's biggest musical event

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Actors Allu Arjun and Tabu got together to promote the music of their upcoming Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo here. The event South India's biggest musical night saw almost 50 music artistes like Armaan Malik and Sivamani hitting the stage.
Recent related news from verified sources

Allu Arjun, Tabu promote the music of their film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has already won the hearts of the audience through its songs such as Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa and OMG Daddy.
Sify

Allu Arjun, Tabu at South India's 'biggest musical' event

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Actors Allu Arjun and Tabu got together to promote the music of their upcoming Telugu film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" here. The event --...
Sify


