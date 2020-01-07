Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bharat Bandh: Mamata government asks its employees to report for duty on January 8

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Bharat Bandh 2020 is being organised to protest against the Central government's recent banking reforms and policies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bharat Bandh: Mamata government asks its employees to report for duty on January 8

The Bharat Bandh 2020 is being organised to protest against the Central government's recent banking reforms and policies.
Zee News

Bharat Bandh: Centre tells PSUs to dissuade employees from joining strike

*New Delhi:* The government has asked public sector undertakings to dissuade their employees from participating in the 'Bharat Bandh' called on Wednesday and...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shiningindnews

Shining India News Bharat Bandh: Mamata government asks its employees to report for duty on January 8. https://t.co/lH1ECw1A8l https://t.co/llN6rbbOKF 54 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Bharat Bandh: Mamata government asks its employees to report for duty on January 8 https://t.co/l7fyMAfh1W 2 hours ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Bharat Bandh: Mamata government asks its employees to report for duty on January 8 https://t.co/5vaJngA5hO 2 hours ago

ExpressNyk

NYK Express Bharat Bandh: Mamata government asks its employees to report for duty on January 8 - https://t.co/24DUIMPZud 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.