In a brief statement, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put the past behind and return to the varsity's premises. "Our heart goes out to all injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate....JNU campus is a secure place," he said. "I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind."