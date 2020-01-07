Global  

#JNUAttack : Anurag Kashyap changes Twitter profile picture to a masked image of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to condemn the violence

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
#JNUAttack: Anurag Kashyap changes his profile picture on Twitter to a masked image of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to condemn the violence. Check out the story to find out more
News video: Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP will form govt under Narendra Modi’: Amit Shah

Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP will form govt under Narendra Modi’: Amit Shah 03:40

 Home Minister Amit Shah addressed BJP booth workers in the national capital and said BJP would form the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

CPI(M) slams PM on JNU violence, says Modi’s silence speaks loudest

The CPI (M) on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the violence in JNU, charging that he was either “complicit or incompeten
Hindu

Anubhav Sinha 'condemns' Anurag Kashyap's Twitter profile pic

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap changed his Twitter profile picture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in masks,...
Sify

