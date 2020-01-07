Global  

Delhi court reserves orders on plea of Nirbhaya's parents

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved the order on the plea of parents of Nirbhaya seeking issuance of death warrant against all the four convicts in the case. The court heard the plea of parents of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim seeking to expedite the procedure to hang all four convicted in the case and also seeking issuance of death warrant against them.
Nirbhaya rapists to be hanged on January 22: Delhi court

Four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday. The court said...
