Iran FM denied US visa to attend UNSC meet

Sify Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 7 (IANS) The US has denied Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif a visa to attend the upcoming UN Security Council meet, it was reported on Tuesday.
