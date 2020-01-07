Global  

Death warrant issued for all four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, hanging on January 22

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
In a major development, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday (January 7) issued death warrant for all four men sentenced to death in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case. The four convict will be hanged to death on January 22 at 7 AM, said the court.
Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News 03:39

 NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA DAL CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR JNU ATTACK, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, NINE CENTRAL TRADE UNIONS CALL BHARAT BANDH TOMORROW, AUSTRALIAN FIRES: 24 PEOPLE KILLED,...

Explained: Why death row convicts are hanged before sunrise

In a major development, a Delhi court on Tuesday (January 7) issued the death warrant against all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
'Hang Till Death' a timely reminder of perils of crossing the rubicon (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) As a global debate rages on the death penalty and back home, the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape try every trick in the book to...
