Thor Love and Thunder: Christian Bale in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in fourth Thor movie

Yorme RT @THR: Is Christian Bale heading back into the world of comic book films? https://t.co/lnPsehLy7Y 39 seconds ago

ami lover RT @DiscussingFilm: Christian Bale is in talks to star in ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’. (Source: https://t.co/IIb51V3SDH) https://t.co/hWmtY3ZB… 42 seconds ago

SiFT(woah)ficial 🎮🕹️ RT @RottenTomatoes: Christian Bale is going from DC to Marvel. The former #DarkKnight star is in talks to join Taika Waititi and Chris Hems… 50 seconds ago

sharon RT @MCU_Direct: BREAKING: Actor Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to join the cast of #ThorLoveAndThunder in an undisclosed role! https… 2 minutes ago

Jardani Jovonovich RT @THR: This casting news is hitting like a thunderbolt. Christian Bale is in talks to join Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder https://t.… 2 minutes ago

Amethystinia Is Revelling In The Mafuggin Szn, Yo RT @ScottWamplerBMD: No idea who Christian Bale might be playing in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER but I do know if you had him do the mo-cap as Be… 2 minutes ago

vi’ RT @MarvelsStory: Christian Bale serait en discussion avec @MarvelStudios pour rejoindre le casting de 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. (via @Coll… 4 minutes ago