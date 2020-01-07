Global  

Thor Love and Thunder: Christian Bale in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in fourth Thor movie

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Actor Christian Bale is in negotiations to join Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder. If the deal is sealed, it would be Bale's first big franchise movie since his final performance as Bruce Wayne Batman in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises
News video: Christian Bale in talks for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale in talks for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' 00:50

 Christian Bale is reportedly hosting discussions to board the fourth 'Thor' movie.

Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News [Video]Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News

The actor returns to the comic book genre after starring in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes [Video]Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes

Christian Bale sat out Sunday's Golden Globe Awards due to illness.

Christian Bale in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: report

It appears Christian Bale may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to new reports. 
Christian Bale In Talks to Join 'Thor: Love and Thunder' aka 'Thor 4'!

Christian Bale is reportedly in talks for a role in Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder! This would be Christian‘s first time back in a superhero...
