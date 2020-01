Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them.







