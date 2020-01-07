Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shikara trailer launch: 'I condemn the violence that took place 30 years ago in Kashmir,' says Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Shikara trailer launch: 'I condemn the violence that took place 30 years ago in Kashmir,' says Vidhu Vinod Chopra
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Shikara' to revisit exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) On a chilly January 19 in 1990, Kashmiri Pandits witnessed a horrific genocide that led to their exodus from the Kashmir Valley. Thirty...
Sify Also reported by •Zee News

Vidhu Vinod: 'Shikara' about people who're refugees in their country

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) At the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits", filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said he condemns...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Shivanidhi

Shivanidhi RT @TheQuint: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on #JNUAttack "I condemn all violence. I condemn the violence that happened 30 years ago (in Kas… 12 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Shikara trailer launch: 'I condemn the violence that took place 30 years ago in Kashmir,' says Vidhu Vinod Chopra… https://t.co/uztAEiq8wf 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.