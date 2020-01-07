Nirbhaya convicts' hanging: My daughter has finally got justice, says victim's mother Asha Devi
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Minutes after Delhi's Patiala Court issued death warrant for all four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered that the death row convicts should be hanged at 7 am on January 22, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi reacted with joy to the court's verdict and said that her struggle of seven years has finally ended.
