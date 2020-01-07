Global  

Nirbhaya convicts' hanging: My daughter has finally got justice, says victim's mother Asha Devi

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Minutes after Delhi's Patiala Court issued death warrant for all four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered that the death row convicts should be hanged at 7 am on January 22, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi reacted with joy to the court's verdict and said that her struggle of seven years has finally ended. 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News 03:01

 Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years for justice for their daughter, both welcomed the verdict. Watch their reactions here

