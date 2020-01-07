Global  

Three Chinese nationals held with 180kg of red sandalwood at Delhi airport

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Three Chinese nationals have been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling about 180 kilograms of red sandalwood, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Anti-CAA protest: Five including two Bangladeshi nationals held for violence in north-east Delhi

Five people including two Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for being involved in the violence in north-east Delhi during the anti-CAA protest on December...
IndiaTimes

