Mumbai Police registers FIR against woman spotted with `Free Kashmir` poster
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Mumbai police on Tuesday (January 7) filed an FIR against Mahek Mirza Prabhu, a storyteller and blogger, for displaying 'Free Kashmir' poster during a protest held at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday (January 6) against the attack on the students and professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
A massive row has erupted after a woman was seen holding up a placard that said 'Free Kashmir' at a protest expressing solidarity with JNU at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. She has now been identified..