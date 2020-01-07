Global  

Mumbai Police registers FIR against woman spotted with `Free Kashmir` poster

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Mumbai police on Tuesday (January 7) filed an FIR against Mahek Mirza Prabhu, a storyteller and blogger, for displaying 'Free Kashmir' poster during a protest held at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday (January 6) against the attack on the students and professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
News video: Mumbai police launch probe into ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in protests over JNU

Mumbai police launch probe into ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in protests over JNU 02:13

 Mumbai police launched a probe into the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster that was seen during a protest against JNU violence in Mumbai.

