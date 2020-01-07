Global  

Istanbul airport temporarily closed after passenger plane skids off runway

Sify Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Ankara [Turkey], Jan 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport has been temporarily shut down after a passenger plane skidded off a runway on Tuesday, the local media has reported.
News video: Passenger Plane Loses Wheel Moments After Take Off

Passenger Plane Loses Wheel Moments After Take Off 01:08

 As this passenger plane took off from the runway in Canada, sparks were seen coming out of its wheel. Seconds later, the wheel came off entirely and flew in the air. Thankfully, the flight was able to return and land safely without causing any harm to the passengers. 

