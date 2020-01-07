Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #ApologizeToSidharthShukla after some celebs slam him for a highly edited clip - read tweets

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #ApologizeToSidharthShukla after some famous blue tick handles slam him after watching a highly edited clip from last night's episode
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta tells #SidNaaz followers to have faith; compares Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill to Simba and Nala from The Lion King

Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta tells #SidNaaz fans to stay strong and feels Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill's bond will get stronger as the show ends
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Contestants excited to finally meet their families soon

Distance makes the heart grow fonder and the contestants in the Bigg Boss House have been away from home for so long now. With the show coming to an end soon,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.