Nirbhaya's rapist-killers to hang at 7am on January 22: Court

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The 2012 Nirbhaya rape-murder case finally moved towards closure when a Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the hanging of the four death row convicts on January 22, saying they had been given "sufficient time and opportunity" to exhaust their legal remedies. The order to execute the death sentence of the convicts comes six years after another trial court had sentenced them to death.
News video: Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News 03:01

 Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years for justice for their daughter, both welcomed the verdict. Watch their reactions here

