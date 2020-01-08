Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases at Al-Asad, Ibril in Iraq: Pentagon

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Washington [US], Jan 08 (ANI): Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq, targeting at least two bases at Al-Asad and Abril, Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Attacks US Military Base In Iraq

Iran Attacks US Military Base In Iraq 00:48

 Iran has launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against at least two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq [Video]Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Ten rockets have reportedly hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning. Iran has claimed credit for the rocket launches.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq [Video]US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq

Multiple missiles have been launched at Iraq from Iran targeting American military facilities, according to a U.S. official.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon: ‘It Is Clear’ Iran Targeted Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Military With ‘More Than a Dozen’ Missiles

The Pentagon has issued a statement tonight saying that Iran launched "more than a dozen ballistic missiles" targeting "at least" two bases in Iraq housing U.S....
Mediaite Also reported by •azcentral.com

Why would Iran target Iraqi bases?

The Pentagon said Iran has launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops. As Holly Williams reports from...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

N4BFR

Jim Reed RT @jamiedupree: The Pentagon says Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles which targeted US military facilities in Iraq. Earlier to… 27 seconds ago

clekaterina

K☤ RT @KravecSarah: Iran just launched over a dozen missiles on two military bases in Iraq and my heart actually hurts. All those memes still… 1 minute ago

Susemgf

Susan #NHSLove RT @abbeludwig: Pentagon: Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at bases 'This is all on Trump' Putting Our Military and Famil… 1 minute ago

Dominator_900_

Dominic R. @showurself_stan then Iran retaliated and launched over a dozen ballistic missiles on 2 American bases in Iraq 1 minute ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two US military bases in Iraq: Pentagon https://t.co/e7buAC8q3s 3 minutes ago

Amandahd1212

Amanda RT @therecount: Iran has launched over a dozen missiles aimed at military bases housing U.S. troops. Get the full context, facts, and impl… 6 minutes ago

LockTheLibra

♎KingQ♎️ RT @BeautifulJazz16: Iran has launched over 12 missiles at the US military Facilities. More than a dozen air missiles.... this is not fun a… 9 minutes ago

jassbb_

jasਬਿੰਦਰ • RT @GavinDFernando: Iran has launched over a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases where US troops are stationed. https://t.co/I1GrBVv… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.