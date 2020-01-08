Global  

US aircraft restricted from flying over Iraq, Iran, Persian Gulf

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Washington DC [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said that it was restricting all civilian US aircraft from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
