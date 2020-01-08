Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump says it's wrong time to withdraw troops from Iraq

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 8 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that there are no plans at this time to withdraw American troops from Iraq.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation

Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation 02:12

 Iraq has voted to remove all foreign troops and Iran has abandoned the remaining limits of the 2015 nuclear deal in response. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country [Video]Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country

Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave their country. This comes after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general and President Donald Trump threatens Iran. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

There are 'hurdles' to overcome before U.S. troops pull out of Iraq - Esper [Video]There are 'hurdles' to overcome before U.S. troops pull out of Iraq - Esper

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday that 'procedural hurdles' would have to be overcome by the Iraqi government before U.S. troops would pull out of Iraq, should Iraq request a U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: U.S. will leave Iraq at some point, but this isn't the right point

President Trump is defending the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassam Suleimani. Mr. Trump also said that the U.S. will pull troops out of Iraq...
CBS News

The Trump administration has started preparing economic sanctions against Iraq

The Trump administration has started preparing economic sanctions against Iraq· *The Trump administration has started drafting sanctions against Iraq over its push to expel US troops from the nation, according to a White House...
Business Insider Also reported by •SifyRTTNewsSeattle TimesCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LAHT

LatAm Herald Tribune Trump Says It’s Wrong Time to Withdraw Troops from Iraq: President Donald Trump said in… https://t.co/GwxEdIPU9b 5 minutes ago

LAHT

LatAm Herald Tribune Trump Says It’s Wrong Time to Withdraw Troops from Iraq https://t.co/0WwLfuStyR 19 minutes ago

SouthsideNancy

southside nancy @ablemma73 @highstreetsten1 @kaitlancollins @realDonaldTrump And I do not agree with everything Trump says or does… https://t.co/50oHWYIMzc 2 hours ago

yuekit_leung

Yue-Kit Leung @clubhouselawyer @danthegreater That's such a broad definition that it's virtually meaningless. Proxy conflicts hap… https://t.co/TaIwO0dhNK 9 hours ago

BigTimeScorer

Jim Tracy Fox Host Can’t Believe People Would Question Intel Community https://t.co/eKLY0UNYNF via @thedailybeast REALLY? Why… https://t.co/BG80L3nTeL 9 hours ago

FailedRhetoric

Jay @TIME @timeforkids WTF is wrong with you people? He isn't a terrorist just cause "Trump" says so. He's a terrorist… https://t.co/lpRWBDK0E9 9 hours ago

AndreaMatthews9

D RT @DeliberatePutty: @maggieNYT It's really easy. Trump just says, "sometimes they get it right. Believe me, I now when they get it right.… 14 hours ago

thebrock1978

Im interested in #MATH @Lathum @golferjosh I’m trying to prove what he said is not wrong for the 100th time. I get ur a snowflake and thin… https://t.co/X9EgMhUIOC 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.