Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio blessed with a baby boy; name their first-born Rhythm

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio tired the knot in December 2018. In August last year, Raghu Ram had revealed in his Instagram post that they were expecting their first child together. And now, congratulations are in the order as they welcomed a baby boy and he has a beautiful name.
Recent related news from verified sources

Raghu Ram, wife Natalie De Luccio welcome baby boy, name him Rythm

Raghu Ram's wife Natalie Di Luccio gave birth to a baby boy on January 6. This is the couple's first child. They married in December 2018.
Zee News

