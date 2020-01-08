Slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani laid to rest in his hometown
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Kerman [Iran], Jan 8 (ANI): The body of slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike last week, was laid to rest in his hometown of Kerman on Wednesday morning, state media said.
Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, reports Reuters. Iranian people attended...