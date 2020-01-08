Global  

Slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani laid to rest in his hometown

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Kerman [Iran], Jan 8 (ANI): The body of slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike last week, was laid to rest in his hometown of Kerman on Wednesday morning, state media said.
News video: What Is Happening With Iran?

What Is Happening With Iran? 00:41

 Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, reports Reuters. Iranian people attended...

Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base [Video]Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

ran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday (January 7), adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least..

Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran [Video]Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defender President Donald Trump’s military move in Iran. According to Reuters, the U.S. killed Iranian military commander Qaseem Soleimani. While some Democrats..

Stampede At Funeral For Iran's Soleimani Kills At Least 32, Injures Scores

Iranian television said the stampede took place in Kerman, Soleimani's hometown, where the Quds Force commander slain in a U.S. airstrike last week was to be...
Iran vows revenge after U.S. kills top Iranian commander Soleimani

Iran vowed harsh revenge after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading...
dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Slain Iranian commander #QassemSoleimani laid to rest in his hometown https://t.co/zgr6djA1dr 1 hour ago

Algemeiner

Algemeiner Iran launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of… https://t.co/vJDAqoeoxe 2 hours ago

qasimsayaa

qasim sayaa RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The daughter of Iran's slain commander Qassem #Soleimani, tells a huge crowd at his funeral in Tehran that the US and it… 2 hours ago

arbutus_point

Orgth BC זאב בן מאייר RT @JNS_org: At least 40 people were killed and more than 200 injured in Iran on Tuesday when a stampede broke out during a funeral process… 8 hours ago

JNS_org

Jewish News Syndicate At least 40 people were killed and more than 200 injured in Iran on Tuesday when a stampede broke out during a fune… https://t.co/YewwRxopsD 8 hours ago

haraldpflueger

Harald Pflueger Burial of slain Iranian general Soleimani delayed due to huge crowds, Stampede kills 40 – state media: The burial o… https://t.co/OVfbHzxBod 9 hours ago

Shamshadnetwork

ShamshadNews Slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani buried in his hometown city of #Kerman, #Iran. https://t.co/Z1GZ96wEKA 10 hours ago

mimi86318949

mimi RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Mourners have reportedly been killed in a stampede which broke out at the funeral procession for slain Iranian commander… 10 hours ago

