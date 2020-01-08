Global  

#JNUAttack : #BoycottChhapaak trends as Deepika Padukone visits JNU students and faculties to extend solidarity

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
#JNUAttack : Deepika Padukone visits JNU students and faculties to extend solidarity while #BoycottChhapaak trends on Twitter. Check out the whole story to find out more
News video: Watch: Deepika Padukone visits JNU to support students protesting violence

Watch: Deepika Padukone visits JNU to support students protesting violence 01:41

 Actor Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday.

#JNUAttack : Amid Chhapaak promotions, Deepika Padukone reaches JNU; Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap laud her

At a promotional event, when Deepika Padukone was asked about #JNUAttack, she said, "I am proud to see that we are not scared to express ourselves. The fact that...
Bollywood Life

JNU Violence: Deepika Padukone joins protests by students at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi

Deepika Padukone snapped outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against JNU Violence in Delhi.
DNA

