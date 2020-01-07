Global  

Nirbhaya case: If he was bad person, why would he be awarded, says convict’s father

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
“Aaj hi mil ke aaya. Keh raha tha papa maine kucch nahin kiya (I met him today. He said he hadn’t done anything),” said Hari Ram, father of Vinay Sharma, one of the Nirbhaya case convicts.
Court dismisses plea seeking FIR against sole witness in Nirbhaya rape case

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the...
IndiaTimes

