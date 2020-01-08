Global  

Iran threatens to attack Dubai, Haifa if country is bombed

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tehran [Iran], Jan 8 (ANI): Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that it will launch attacks on cities of Dubai in the UAE and Haifa in Israel if the Iranian soil is bombed in the future.
