Iran threatens to attack Dubai, Haifa if country is bombed Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Tehran [Iran], Jan 8 (ANI): Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that it will launch attacks on cities of Dubai in the UAE and Haifa in Israel if the Iranian soil is bombed in the future. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Iran's retaliation for Soleimani death to include Haifa, Israeli military centers: ex-commander A former chief of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the Israeli city of Haifa and Israeli military centers would be included in Tehran's...

Reuters 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this