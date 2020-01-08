Global  

Rahul Gandhi hails trade unions' 'Bharat Bandh' call

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the centre have created 'catastrophic' unemployment. "Modi-Shah Govt's anti-people, anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," Gandhi tweeted.
