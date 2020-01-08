Rahul Gandhi hails trade unions' 'Bharat Bandh' call

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the centre have created 'catastrophic' unemployment. "Modi-Shah Govt's anti-people, anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," Gandhi tweeted.
The 10 central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Indian National Trade Union Congress, among others have given the call for strike with a... Sify Also reported by •DNA •Zee News •Hindu •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes
