Ukrainian plane crashes after take off from Iran
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) A Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane with 180 people on board, crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital city of Tehran.
