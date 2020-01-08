Ukrainian plane crashes after take off from Iran

Ally RT @AFP: #UPDATE All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane are killed when it crashes shortly after taking off from Tehran, Irani… 2 minutes ago

ConservativeAngle.com BREAKING: Ukrainian Airlines Plane Carrying 180 Passengers Crashes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran… https://t.co/tvMRnn27Ty 4 minutes ago

Nikki del Marmol No survivors after Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane crashes in Iran https://t.co/9DnJSkrGyM 5 minutes ago

MISSOES EMBRAC CONTINENTAL RT @VOANews: ▶️Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Ir… 5 minutes ago

emily krahn🆘 RT @burritojustice: ‘Authorities said they found the plane’s “black boxes,” which record cockpit conversations and instrument data, but Ali… 5 minutes ago

5G good - tx girl RT @hmcd123: Ukrainian Airlines Plane Crashes In Tehran Shortly After Takeoff No Coincidence that we have a bunch of Two Year Delta Plane… 5 minutes ago

Maie Amer-Guerrera RT @bizuser: Tragedy as flight PS752 Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 170 aboard crashes after take-off from Tehran, Ir… 6 minutes ago