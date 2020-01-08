Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukrainian plane crashes after take off from Iran

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) A Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane with 180 people on board, crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital city of Tehran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran, Killing All 176 On Board

Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran, Killing All 176 On Board 01:03

 Ukrainian International Airlines said its Boeing 737-800 jet disappeared from radar just minutes after departing from an airport in Tehran.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:58Published

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran, Killing All 176 On Board

Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran, Killing All 176 On BoardWatch VideoA Ukrainian International Airlines plane carrying 176 people crashed in Iran Wednesday, killing everyone on board.  The airline said its Boeing...
Newsy Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaMENAFN.comSifyDaily RecordReutersSBSJapan TodayNPRIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alechks

Ally RT @AFP: #UPDATE All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane are killed when it crashes shortly after taking off from Tehran, Irani… 2 minutes ago

conserveangle

ConservativeAngle.com BREAKING: Ukrainian Airlines Plane Carrying 180 Passengers Crashes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran… https://t.co/tvMRnn27Ty 4 minutes ago

nikkidelm

Nikki del Marmol No survivors after Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane crashes in Iran https://t.co/9DnJSkrGyM 5 minutes ago

EmbracMissoes

MISSOES EMBRAC CONTINENTAL RT @VOANews: ▶️Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Ir… 5 minutes ago

stablegeniusinc

emily krahn🆘 RT @burritojustice: ‘Authorities said they found the plane’s “black boxes,” which record cockpit conversations and instrument data, but Ali… 5 minutes ago

jleetxgirl

5G good - tx girl RT @hmcd123: Ukrainian Airlines Plane Crashes In Tehran Shortly After Takeoff No Coincidence that we have a bunch of Two Year Delta Plane… 5 minutes ago

mamergue

Maie Amer-Guerrera RT @bizuser: Tragedy as flight PS752 Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 170 aboard crashes after take-off from Tehran, Ir… 6 minutes ago

akramisrar4

akram israr Ukrainian airlines plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff https://t.co/EgzMnvwnBQ via @YouTube 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.