Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Las Vegas, Jan 8 (IANS) Reiterating its commitment to safeguard the iPhone user's data at any cost, Apple has defended its stance on hardware encryption at the 'CES 2020' trade show here, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) asked the Cupertino-based giant to unlock two iPhones.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC

Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC 00:57

 Apple users will now be able to respond to iMessages on their Dell computers.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hackers can access personal data via smart home devices [Video]Hackers can access personal data via smart home devices

PORTLAND, OREGON — The FBI issued a statement earlier this month warning consumers about smart home devices that could be vulnerable to hacks. This includes smart digital assistants, smart..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:17Published

Apple reveals users can't completely turn location services off on iPhone 11 Pro [Video]Apple reveals users can't completely turn location services off on iPhone 11 Pro

No thanks!

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

iPhone user data supreme, no back-door access, says Apple

Reiterating its commitment to safeguard the iPhone user’s data at any cost, Apple has defended its stance on hardware encryption at the ‘CES 2020’ trade...
Hindu

Apple's iPhone XR failing on UK's O2 network - but a fix is coming

Apple and O2 have confirmed user reports of being unable to make or receive calls, use text messages, or get a reliable 4G internet connection, exclusively on...
AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ET_CIO

ETCIO ETCio | iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple https://t.co/PIuZtsgcUB 34 minutes ago

Gadgets_Newsl

Gadgets iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple at CES 2020 #Gadgets https://t.co/2xTJyCuPeW https://t.co/UU4XCglywm 2 hours ago

ETTelecom

ETTelecom ETTelecom | iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple https://t.co/1QTpQ1m7GJ 6 hours ago

ET_CISO

ETCISO ETCISO | iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple https://t.co/ZZIbH8LZbl 7 hours ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today “iPhone users’ data supreme, no back door access: Apple” https://t.co/Kic0atewxE 7 hours ago

IndiaPost_News

India Post iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: #Apple - https://t.co/tDvKFMXxVt Get your news featured use… https://t.co/OuqumDqLcF 8 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple https://t.co/BO5sRgcsAi #news #headlines https://t.co/ouievlqeDF 8 hours ago

soumenspeak

Soumen Sarkar iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple – Las Vegas, Jan 8 (IANS) Reiterating its commitment to safe… https://t.co/sJpnywNW15 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.