iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Las Vegas, Jan 8 (IANS) Reiterating its commitment to safeguard the iPhone user's data at any cost, Apple has defended its stance on hardware encryption at the 'CES 2020' trade show here, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) asked the Cupertino-based giant to unlock two iPhones.
Apple and O2 have confirmed user reports of being unable to make or receive calls, use text messages, or get a reliable 4G internet connection, exclusively on... AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ETCIO ETCio | iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple https://t.co/PIuZtsgcUB 34 minutes ago
Gadgets iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple at CES 2020 #Gadgets https://t.co/2xTJyCuPeW https://t.co/UU4XCglywm 2 hours ago
ETTelecom ETTelecom | iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple https://t.co/1QTpQ1m7GJ 6 hours ago
ETCISO ETCISO | iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple https://t.co/ZZIbH8LZbl 7 hours ago
Telangana Today “iPhone users’ data supreme, no back door access: Apple” https://t.co/Kic0atewxE 7 hours ago
India Post iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: #Apple - https://t.co/tDvKFMXxVt
Get your news featured use… https://t.co/OuqumDqLcF 8 hours ago
News Karnataka iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple https://t.co/BO5sRgcsAi #news#headlines https://t.co/ouievlqeDF 8 hours ago
Soumen Sarkar iPhone users' data supreme, no back door access: Apple – Las Vegas, Jan 8 (IANS) Reiterating its commitment to safe… https://t.co/sJpnywNW15 9 hours ago